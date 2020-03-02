NBC's Da Vinci Code Prequel Series Casts Ashley Zukerman as Langdon

RELATED STORIES Pilot Season 2020: Scoop on This Fall's (Possible!) New Shows, Who's In Them

Ashley Zukerman might want to start growing his hair out: The Succession and Manhattan actor has signed on to star in NBC’s Da Vinci Code prequel series Langdon, playing a younger version of the title role made famous by Tom Hanks.

Langdon, which earned a pilot order from NBC in January, follows the early adventures of Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon (Zukerman), “who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a global conspiracy,” per the official description. (Our sister site Variety first reported the casting.) Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie, co-creators of TV’s Scream, will write the series and serve as showrunners.

The series will be based on The Lost Symbol, the third novel in author Dan Brown’s series of Robert Langdon books. The Langdon novels have sold tens of millions of copies worldwide, with Hanks playing Langdon in a trio of big-screen movies: 2006’s The Da Vinci Code, 2009’s Angels & Demons and 2016’s Inferno.

Zukerman previously starred as nuclear scientist Charlie Isaacs on the WGN drama Manhattan and recently played political advisor Nate Sofrelli — who had an affair with Shiv — on HBO’s Succession. His other TV credits include Designated Survivor, Masters of Sex and Fear the Walking Dead.

Does he look the part, book fans? Sound off on the casting in the comments.