Da Vinci Code Prequel Series Gets NBC Pilot Order: Who Should Play Langdon?

Get to dreamcasting a younger Tom Hanks, because NBC has given a pilot order to Langdon, which is about the earlier adventures of the code-cracking hero from The Da Vinci Code and Dan Brown’s other bestselling Robert Langdon novels.

Based on Brown’s The Lost Symbol — which technically was the fourth Robert Langdon book — the prequel series will nonetheless follow the early adventures of the famed Harvard symbologist, who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy.

Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie, co-creators of TV’s Scream, will pen and showrun the series, serving as EPs alongside Brown, Ron Howard and Brian Grazer, Anna Culp, and Samie Falvey.

Brown’s Robert Langdon novels have sold tens of millions of copies worldwide, with Hanks playing Langdon in a trio of feature films: 2006’s The Da Vinci Code, 2009’s Angels & Demons and 2016’s Inferno.

NBC’s previous drama pilot orders this season include (but are not limited to!) At That Age, about how an African American family survives a catastrophic event; Debris, in which two agents investigate the wreckage of an alien spacecraft; and Echo, in which investigators solve high-profile crimes by traveling into the past, inhabiting the victim’s body.

Who is your pick to play a young Robert Langdon? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.