TV Ratings: Legends Steady With Finale, DC's Stargirl Takes First Dip

In the latest TV ratings, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow closed out Season 5 with 729,000 total viewers and the same 0.2 demo rating it has reported all season long. TVLine readers gave the finale (as well as Season 5) an average grade of “A-” (read post mortem and get exit news).

Opening The CW’s night, DC’s Stargirl (983K/0.2) took its first dip with Episode 3 (read post mortem). Legends of Tomorrow Character Exits, Ranked

Elsewhere on Tuesday….

NBC | America’s Got Talent (8.7 mil/1.3) slipped 12 percent from its season opener but of course still dominated the night in both measures. World of Dance (4.5 mil/0.9) dipped 10 percent from its own season premiere.

ABC | The two timely black-ish reruns did 3.2 mil/0.6 and then 2.4 mil/0.5, leading into an ABC News special about the nationwide protests (3.1 mil/0.6) and then The Genetic Detective (steady with 3.1 mil/0.4).

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives.

