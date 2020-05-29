Lucifer's Tom Ellis Officially on Board for Potential Season 6 at Netflix

Contract stalemate, begone!

Following protracted negotiations that imperiled a potential sixth season of Lucifer at Netflix, titular leading man Tom Ellis has formally inked a new deal with the show, sources confirm to TVLine exclusively. The development all but assures that Lucifer will be renewed for a sixth season, although a formal pickup has not been made. Netflix also has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 5.

As we reported last month, renegotiations between Ellis and Warner Bros. Television came to a standstill after the actor allegedly rejected the studio’s latest offer. Ellis already has a Season 6 deal in place, so depending on the circumstances, his failure to honor the existing deal would’ve put him in breach of contract.

Reps for Netflix and Warner Bros. declined to comment.

It was back in February that Netflix informed Warner Bros. that it was interested in extending the hellacious drama’s lifespan beyond the previously announced (and forthcoming) fifth and “final” season. Two weeks later, the studio closed new deals with co-showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson for a Season 6. Cancelled TV Shows: What Would Have Happened Next

After airing for three seasons on Fox, Lucifer was “rescued” by Netflix in June 2018, just weeks following its cancellation. At the time, Ellis called the backlash to the cancellation — and a subsequent #SaveLucifer fan campaign — “nothing short of ridiculously overwhelming,” adding: “Since doing Lucifer, I’ve done press in various parts of the world, and I’m fully aware that this show is much more popular than what it had seemed to be on Fox… So I’m not surprised about people being angry. I just wasn’t ready this tsunami of love that came with it.”