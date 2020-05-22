Tuca & Bertie Revived at Adult Swim

We haven’t seen the last of Tuca & Bertie.

The former Netflix comedy has been revived at Adult Swim, which has commissioned a 10-episode second season, Variety reports. The news comes 10 months after the streaming service dropped the axe on the critically acclaimed ‘toon. (TVLine gave it an “A-” in its initial review.)

The brainchild of BoJack Horseman animator Lisa Hanawalt, Tuca & Bertie stars comediennes Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong as mismatched bird friends who live in a colorful, psychedelic world where animals co-exist alongside humans, a la BoJack. The Season 1 voice ensemble included Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead), Nicole Byer (Nailed It!), Richard E. Grant (Dispatches From Elsewhere), John Early (Search Party) and Reggie Watts (The Late Late Show With James Corden).

Tuca & Bertie‘s first season will remain on Netflix, while Adult Swim will hold domestic rights to Season 2. New episodes are expected to premiere in 2021. Cancelled TV Shows That Came Back

“I’ve been a fan of Adult Swim shows since my teens, so I’m thrilled to bring my beloved fowl to the party and be a new voice for a fresh decade of absurd, irreverent, yet heartwarming adult animation,” Hanawalt said in a statement.

Tuca & Bertie marks the second cancelled Netflix series to be revived on cable, following One Day at a Time. The Latinx reboot was saved by Pop TV last year and renewed for Season 4, which premiered in March.