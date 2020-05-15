Ratings: HTGAWM Ends With 16-Month High, Biggest Audience Since Fall 2018

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder concluded its six-season run with 3.24 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, rising 20 and 40 percent week-to-week to deliver its largest audience since October 2018 and its best demo number in 16 months.

TVLine readers gave the series ender as well as the final season an average grade of “A-“; read recap and post mortem. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Opening ABC’s night, Millionaire (6.5 mil/0.9) led Thursday in total audience and tied Station 19 (5.9 mil/0.9), which ticked up with its finale (read recap and post mortem), for the demo win. Readers gave Station 19‘s finale an average grade of “B+,” while Season 3 earned an “A-.”

Elsewhere….

THE CW | On-the-bubble Katy Keene‘s freshman finale (464K/0.1) and In the Dark (341K/0.1) once again clutched onto those precious 0.1s, while the latter dipped to a new audience low. TVLine readers gave Katy Keene‘s finale an average grade of “A,” while Season 1 earned an “A-“; read post mortem.

NBC | Council of Dads (2.8 mil/0.4) and Blindspot (1.9 mil/0.3) were steady in the demo while dropping a few eyeballs.

CBS | Man With a Plan (5.5 mil/0.7) dipped, while Broke (4.6 mil/0.6) was steady.

FOX | Celebrity Watch Party (1.6 mil/0.3) dipped from its debut.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

