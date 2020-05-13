This Is Us Season 5: Sterling K. Brown Teases 'Unique Spin' on Randall's Past

Though it’s spent the past few years teasing viewers with flash-forward peeks into the future, This Is Us‘ upcoming Season 5 seems like it will be very focused on looking back.

In April, series star Chrissy Metz said that the NBC drama would spend some time in the new season showing viewers how Kate Pearson started to use food as a coping mechanism “because she’s been through some things that we haven’t, we don’t know yet.” And now, Metz’s on-screen brother is hinting that he’s quite excited about an upcoming storyline for Randall.

“There’s something there for Randall that I’m really excited about,” Sterling K. Brown says in a new EW.com interview. “It has to do with this exploration of past.”

Which is cool and all, but when he references a certain M word, it gives us pause.

“In a similar way in which we went to Memphis to find out things about where he came from, his father’s family, etc., it’s going to be something very much akin to that. But with its own little unique spin on it,” Brown adds.

Memphis? As in “Memphis,” the Season 1 episode in which William succumbed to his cancer while on an interstate road trip with his biological son? As in the episode that left us in the fetal position, sobbing into our couches and vowing to call our dads in the morning? You can understand our worry.

But maybe we’re overreacting. Hit the comments and give us your best guess for how This Is Us‘ Season 5 — whenever it gets underway — will tackle what Brown is talking about.