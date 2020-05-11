TV Ratings: Rookie Dips With Finale, Disney Singalong II Tops Sunday

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s yet-to-be-renewed The Rookie closed its sophomore run with 4.7 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, ticking down week-to-week. TVLine readers gave the finale as well as all of Season 2 an average grade of “A;” read post mortem Q&A.

Opening ABC’s Sunday slate, Disney Family Singalong II (5.7 mil/1.3, watch clips) only did about half the numbers of its original edition, yet led the night in the demo. American Idol (6.1 mil/1.0, read recap) rose a tenth in the demo. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Elsewhere….

CBS | “Sunday Night at the Movies: Forrest Gump” (5.6 mil/0.7) fared slightly better than last week’s Raiders of the Lost Ark.

THE CW | Batwoman (711K/0.2, read recap) and Supergirl (600K/0.1) were steady in the demo with their penultimate episodes, though the latter dipped to a new audience low.

NBC | Leading out of the Feeding America Comedy Festival (2.1 mil/0.3), SNL‘s Mother’s Day clip show did 2.5 mil and a 0.5.

FOX | The Simpsons (1.4 mil.0.5), Duncanville (863K/0.3) and Family Guy (1.3 mil/0.5) were all steady, while the newly renewed Bob’s Burgers (1.1 mil/0.4) dipped.

