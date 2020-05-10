Disney Family Singalong: Katy Perry, John Legend and More Perform the Classics — Watch and Weigh In

The Disney Family Singalong returned to ABC for an encore on Sunday, dedicating all 15 star-studded performances to moms (which is kind of ironic, when you consider how mothers usually fare in Disney movies.)

The festivities began with an “impromptu” performance by Seth Rogen and the Muppets, followed by a quick warm-up, courtesy of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s Tituss Burgess. Watch the opener below:

Other performances included…

* Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover and Walter Russell III: “Hakuna Matata” (The Lion King) — Click here to watch

* Rebel Wilson: “Poor Unfortunate Souls” (The Little Mermaid)

* Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland: “You’ll Be in My Heart” (Tarzan)

* Keke Palmer and Dancing With the Stars pros Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber and Emma Slater: “Zero to Hero” (Hercules)

* Idina Menzel and Ben Platt: “A Whole New World” (Aladdin) — Click here to watch

* Halsey: “Part of Your World” (The Little Mermaid) — Click here to watch

* Katy Perry: “Baby Mine” (Dumbo)

* Josh Gad: “When I Am Older” (Frozen II)

* Chloe x Halle and Anika Noni Rose: “Almost There” (The Princess and the Frog) — Click here to watch

* John Legend and Jennifer Hudson: “Beauty and the Beast” (Beauty and the Beast)

* Shakira: “Try Everything” (Zootopia) — Click here to watch

* Miguel and Christina Aguilera: “Remember Me” (Coco)

* Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Hayley Erbert: “Step in Time” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” (Mary Poppins)

* Sabrina Carpenter and Lang Lang: “Your Mother and Mine” (Peter Pan)

Hit PLAY on the videos above — more will be added if ABC makes them available