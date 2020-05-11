Bob's Burgers Renewed for Season 11

Bob’s Burgers is going to keep the griddle going: The animated series has been renewed for Season 11 at Fox.



The Emmy-winning comedy’s renewal news came Monday as part of the network’s announcement of its all-originals primetime lineup for Fall 2020. In the fall, Bob’s Burgers will remain in its current time slot — Sundays at 9/8c — following Bless the Harts and leading into Family Guy. (View Fox’s full fall schedule here.)

Through this season’s 20th episode, Bob’s Burgers is averaging a 0.76 demo rating and 1.9 million total viewers, down 27 and 20 percent from last season — and it hit series lows as recently as May 3. Among Fox’s five Animation Domination cartoons, it places third in both measures (behind The Simpsons and Bless the Harts, both of which were previously renewed). With Live+7 DVR playback factored in, its numbers grow to a 1.2 rating and 2.6 million. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Bob’s Burgers follows the members of the lovably quirky Belcher family as they run a hamburger restaurant. The series features the voice talents of H. Jon Benjamin (Archer), Kristen Schaal (The Last Man on Earth), John Roberts, Eugene Mirman (Flight of the Conchords) and Dan Mintz.

TVLine’s Broadcast TV Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Bob’s Burgers‘ pickup. Your thoughts on the show’s fate? Let us know in the comments section below!