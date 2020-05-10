American Idol Recap: Top 7 Revealed! Who Made Magic on Disney Night?

RELATED STORIES Disney Family Singalong: Katy Perry, John Legend and More Perform the Classics -- Watch and Weigh In

The dream that these seven singers wished did come true. Sunday’s American Idol brought back the fan-favorite Disney Night, sending four contestants packing in the process.

Prior to Sunday’s episode, TVLine readers predicted that Jovin Webb, Grace Leer, Louis Knight and Sophia James would be eliminated this week. Were they right? Let’s take a look at the seven singers moving forward and find out:

ARTHUR GUNN (“Kiss the Girl”)

Gunn’s ability to make every song sound like it was written by Creedence Clearwater Revival is truly insane, and he did it again with this iconic Little Mermaid song. From a design standpoint, I also appreciated the undersea look he gave to his dwelling. Grade: A-

JUST SAM (“A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes”)

First of all, perfect song choice. If any contestant is living the Cinderella story this season, it’s Sam. Draped in a dress worthy of any Disney Princess, Sam put a soulful spin on this anthem for dreamers everywhere. And I love how proud she was of doing her own make-up, just like “Auntie Katy,” not that she needed it to be beautiful. I love this girl. Grade: A-

Click here to watch!

JONNY WEST (“Almost There”)

I have to admit, when I heard that West was tackling a song from The Princess and the Frog, I did one of those little head tilts that dogs do when they’re desperately trying to understand what you’re saying to them. My surprise continued when West began to sing, delivering the unexpectedly beautiful love child of “Almost There” and “New York State of Mind.” Lionel Richie put it best when he called West a “casual assassin,” because he absolutely killed that performance without breaking a sweat. Grade: A

Click here to watch!

LOUIS KNIGHT (“Can You Feel the Love Tonight”)

Knight stayed true to Elton John’s Lion King ballad, delivering it with all the earnestness of two lions going to town on each other in the middle of an open field. It was smooth, it was sexy, it was… sorry, I got distracted by that stunning backyard. And I’m glad Katy Perry said that Niall Horan should start watching his back, finally validating the One Direction comparisons I’ve been drawing all season. Grade: A-

JULIA GARGANO (“Beauty and the Beast”)

Mrs. Potts is probably rolling over in her grave at the mere thought of a funked-up version of the title track from Beauty and the Beast, but I have to say, I didn’t totally hate Gargano’s soulful rendition. It didn’t have the same heart that comes with the traditional presentation, especially since — as Luke Bryan pointed out — it all felt “a little low,” but there’s no denying the power in her voice. Grade: B+

Click here to watch!

FRANCISCO MARTIN (“You’ll Be In My Heart”)

This was a great song choice for an emotional performer like Martin, who infused the Phil Collins-penned Tarzan song into a more youthful, current-sounding ballad. It’s been great to see how much Martin’s confidence has grown over the season; I just hope he finds his way out of that jungle before the finale. Grade: A-

Click here to watch!



DILLON JAMES (“Our Town”)

Of course James managed to find the one James Taylor song in the Disney songbook. I’m not a big fan of Cars — the movie, I have no qualms with the actual vehicles — but I found this performance to be quite touching. Grade: A-

That means Jovin Webb, Sophia James, Grace Leer and Makayla Phillips have reached the end of their respective Idol journeys.

Did your favorite singers make it to American Idol‘s Top 7? Vote in our poll below to predict how the remaining contestants will fare, then drop a comment with your thoughts on tonight’s results. (And check back later tonight for our thoughts on the contestants’ Mother’s Day-themed performances.)