TV Ratings: black-ish, The Conners and FBI: Most Wanted Dip With Finales

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s yet-to-be-renewed black-ish closed out Season 6 with 2.6 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating, ticking down a tenth in the demo to mark a series low. TVLine readers gave the finale an average grade of “A,” while the season as a whole earned an “A-.”

Among ABC’s other Tuesday finales, The Conners (6 mil/0.9, finale grade “A-“) dipped a tenth to tie its series low, while Bless This Mess (3.8 mil/0.6, finale grade “A”) and mixed-ish (2.7 mil/0.5) were steady. For Life (2.2 mil/0.4) ticked down with its penultimate episode to match its season low. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Elsewhere….

THE CW | The Flash‘s penultimate episode (1.21 mil/0.4, read recap) and Legends of Tomorrow (741K/0.2) were both steady in the demo, while the former inched up to its largest audience in eight episodes.

CBS | FBI: Most Wanted (6.6 mil/0.6) matched its demo low with its freshman finale. An NCIS rerun (7.16 mil) just barely bested The Voice as the night’s most watched program.

NBC | The Voice (7.15 mil/1.0, read recap) led Tuesday in the demo. Ellen’s Game of Games (4.2 mil/0.8) dipped.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.