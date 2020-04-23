TV Ratings: SEAL Team Eyes 16-Month Audience High, S.W.A.T. Also Rises

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ Survivor this Wednesday drew 8.1 million total viewers and a 1.5 demo rating, down a tenth in the demo week-to-week but delivering the night’s largest audience. (Read recap.)

Leading out of that, and with NBC’s #OneChicago dramas now wrapped for the season, SEAL Team (5.9 mil/0.8) rose 20 and 33 percent to mark its largest audience in 16 months while matching its season high in the demo. SWAT (4.8 mil/0.6) — the “bubble” show TVLine readers most want renewed — in turn was up 23 and 20 percent, copping its best audience since Dec. 11.

Elsewhere…. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

FOX | The Masked Singer (7.9 mil/2.0, read recap and exit interview) rebounded sharply from last week’s singalong placeholder, dominating Wednesday in the demo. The aftershow debuted to 5.5 mil and a 1.4 (TVLine reader grade “C”), an improvement over LEGO Masters‘ freshman average (3.5 mil/1.1).

ABC | The Goldbergs (4.3 mil/0.8), Schooled (3 mil/0.6) and Millionaire (3.7 mil/0.5) all dipped in the demo, while American Housewife (3 mil/0.6) and Single Parents (2.4 mil/0.5) were steady.

THE CW | The Meghan and Harry special did 1.14 mil and a 0.1.

