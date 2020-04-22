CBS' S.W.A.T. Is the Bubble Show You Most Want to See Renewed — See the Complete TVLine Poll Results

RELATED STORIES S.W.A.T. Boss Talks Rejiggered End-of-Season Plan, Postponed Finale

CBS’ S.W.A.T. team oughta bust down a lot more doors next season, if TVLine readers have any say in the matter.

As dozens of broadcast-TV series wrap their seasons, leaving the networks to decide each show’s fate (and in such unusual times), we asked you to name as many as three yet-to-be-renewed shows that you hope to see picked up for another season. (Keeping in mind, of course, that the May Upfronts may look significantly different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, potentially tweaking the timeline of these renew/cancel decisions.)

As of Tuesday night, when our poll closed with more than 111,000 votes, it was the Shemar Moore-fronted procedural that led the standings with 14 percent of your votes. Through its April 8 episode, S.W.A.T is averaging a 0.56 demo rating and fewer than 4 million total viewers (in Live+Same Day numbers), down a full 27 percent from its previous season, which closed out Thursday nights. Among the 18 dramas CBS has aired this TV season — five of which have ended or been cancelled — it ranks No. 15 in the demo and next-to-last in total audience (only outdrawing buzzy freshman Evil).

In Live+7 DVR playback, however, S.W.A.T. enjoys the second-largest weekly demo gain of any CBS drama (tying three others), doubling its rating to a 1.2, while in total viewers it leads the pack with an 85 percent increase. Its Season 3 finale is set for Wednesday, May 20, falling one episode shy of its intended season order due to suspended production.

Two more dramas placed second and third in our poll: ABC’s The Rookie (with 8.5 percent), which led this same poll last year, and Fox’s The Resident (with 8.1 percent). A pair of freshmen — NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (which wraps Season 1 on May 3) and Fox’s Prodigal Son (finale airs April 27) — rounded out the Top 5, an elite grouping that NBC’s Manifest missed by just 0.2 percent.

Among sitcoms in the poll, ABC’s Single Parents fared best, followed by lead-in American Housewife and CBS freshman Bob Hearts Abishola.

Meanwhile, at the other end of our 27-show poll, NBC’s newbie sitcom Indebted brought up the rear with just 0.28 percent of the votes.

Fun fact! Nine of the Top 10 shows in last year’s poll wound up indeed getting renewed — three of them for final seasons — while only Whiskey Cavalier failed to score a pickup. Similarly, out of the Bottom 10, only four of those were handed additional seasons (though A.P. Bio was initially axed at NBC, then saved by its forthcoming streaming service, Peacock).

Check out the full poll results below, then drop a comment with your reactions!