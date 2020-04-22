Fox's The Masked Singer: After the Mask Premiere: Grade the Aftershow!

We hope you’ve got a high tolerance for rehashed clip packages and Zoom-style digital hangouts, because it’s time for The Masked Singer‘s first-ever aftershow!

The Masked Singer: After the Mask featured the reality competition’s host, Nick Cannon, standing in front of a green screen somewhere (his home?) and chatting remotely with various Masked judges and former contestants. In a moment, we’ll want to hear what you thought of the new Masked venture. But first, a rundown of the highlights:

* Guests during the hour-long episode included that night’s castoff Banana, aka Poison lead singer Bret Michaels; judge Ken Jeong; guest judge Joel McHale; Season 2’s Ladybug, aka Kelly Osbourne; and Season 3’s T-Rex, aka YouTube star JoJo Siwa.

* McHale’s Netflix Tiger King aftershow hosting gig was the subject of many a joke; if you’ve seen it, you likely recognized the wall behind the Community alum during the Masked aftershow.

* Cannon said 100 “Masked Singer superfans” were joining the action, also via remote shots, though I’ll eat White Tiger’s paw if the laughter heard throughout the hour wasn’t a laugh track.

* In previously unseen footage, judge Jenny McCarthy Walhberg noted how she uses Cannon’s crotch “as a tool” to figure out how tall the competitors really are.

* Cannon talked about the “candy room” in his house, which might’ve seemed indulgent months ago but in this time of sheltering at home seems like a really prescient idea.

* At the end of the hour, Astronaut offered this extra clue: “If you’re looking for a clue to my identity, all you have to do is keep your eye on these eyeballs,” he said, while a photo of some brightly colored birds showed up on screen.

* Michaels closed out the episode with an acoustic performance of “Every Rose Has Its Thorn.”

So, what did you think? Grade After the Mask‘s premiere via the poll below, then hit the comments to elaborate!