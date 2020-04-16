TV Ratings: Chicago Fire Finale Draws Record Audience, Riverdale Hits a Low

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s Chicago Fire ended its season (early) with 9.3 million total viewers and a 1.2 demo rating, rising to an all-time audience high while steady in the demo. TVLine readers gave the finale an average grade of “B” (read post mortem).

Bookending the firehouse drama, Chicago Med (9.2 mil/1.1, TVLIne reader grade “B”; read post mortem) dipped in the demo with its own finale, while P.D.‘s finale (7.9 mil/1.1, TVLine reader grade “A”; read post mortem) hit a four-year non-crossover audience high and was steady in the demo. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Elsewhere….

FOX | The Masked Singer (6.7 mil/1.7) fell to a season low in the demo with its “singalong” special. LEGO Masters (4 mil/1.2) ended Season 1 with its second-largest while steady in the demo.

THE CW | Riverdale (553K/0.2, read recap) and the Nancy Drew finale (489K/0.1, TVLine reader grade “A-“; read post mortem) each hit all-time audience lows while flat in the demo.

ABC | The Goldbergs (4.4 mil/0.8) and American Housewife (3.2 mil/0.6) dipped, Schooled (3.4 mil/0.7) ticked up, and Single Parents (2.5 mil/0.5) returned steady. Millionaire did 3.9 mil and a 0.6.

CBS | Survivor (8 mil/1.5) added a handful of eyeballs while steady in the demo.

