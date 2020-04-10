TV Ratings: Station 19 Draws Largest Audience Ever, Grey's Finale Tops Night

Ahead of next week’s time slot shift, ABC’s Station 19 this Thursday fired up 7.5 million total viewers — its largest audience ever — and a 1.3 rating (read recap), up two tenths in the demo to equal its series high.

Leading out of that, Grey’s Anatomy‘s ersatz season finale (7.3 mil/1.4, average TVLine reader grade “B+”) hit a one-year high in audience while steady/leading the night in the demo. How to Get Away With Murder (3 mil/0.6, read recap) was steady.

Elsewhere….

FOX | Last Man Standing (4.1 mil/0.6) dipped in the demo.

CBS | Adrift among Young Sheldon and Mom reruns, Man With a Plan (6 mil/0.8) dipped 14 and 11 percent while Broke (5.2 mil/0.7) dropped 27 and 22 percent. Tommy (5.3 mil/0.6) was steady.

NBC | Leading out of a Superstore rerun, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2.1 mil/0.6) ticked up a tenth, Will & Grace (2.7 mil/0.6) dipped with its I Love Lucy homage, and Indebted (1.4 mil/0.3) was flat.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives.

