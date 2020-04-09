TVLine Items: Station 19's New Time, GH Vet Joins Superman & Lois and More

Station 19 is on the move as Grey’s Anatomy concludes its truncated sixteenth season: The firefighter drama will shift to Thursdays at 9/8c, beginning April 16, to fill the space left by Grey’s (which wraps tonight). There is no word yet what will air in Station 19‘s former 8 pm time slot.

In next Thursday’s episode, “Vic rallies the crew to pose for a calendar photo shoot that will support a good cause,” per the official synopsis. “Meanwhile, Emmett comes clean to Ben, and Sullivan shows Andy a softer side.”

The Grey’s spinoff — which had finished filming its 16-episode third season before the coronavirus production shutdown and thus was not impacted — received an early Season 4 pickup last month.

* The CW’s upcoming Superman & Lois series has cast Erik Valdez (General Hospital) as Kyle Cushing, the husband of Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui), our sister site Deadline reports.

* Epix has ordered the six-part docuseries Helter Skelter, about cult leader/killer Charles Manson and his followers. The program premieres Sunday, June 14 at 9 pm.

* Supergirl will now return with new episodes on Sunday, May 3 at 9 pm on The CW.

* Fox will air the special TMZ Investigates: Tiger King — What Really Went Down on Monday, April 13 at 9 pm.

* Jimmy Kimmel Live will return to its 11:35 pm time slot, starting Monday, April 13, with 30 minutes of original programming. It will be followed by Nightline at 12:05 am.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Season 2 of Ricky Gervais’ After Life, debuting Friday, April 24:

* Quibi has released a trailer for The Stranger, a psychological thriller from Veena Sud (The Killing) about an unassuming young rideshare driver who is thrown into her worst nightmare when a mysterious Hollywood Hills passenger enters her car. It premieres Monday, April 13.

