Station 19 Renewed for Season 4

Station 19 is on a hot streak: The Grey’s Anatomy spinoff has been renewed for Season 4, ABC announced Wednesday.

“Krista Vernoff is a sharp, superb storyteller and we’re so grateful to her — along with the talented cast and crew — for all they’ve done to make Station 19 thrive this season,” said Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment. “This addictive, rich show is hitting series highs this year for a reason, and we can’t wait to deliver more great stories to our passionate audience.” 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Station 19 — which regularly crosses over with its mothership series — follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they navigate life in the titular firehouse. The cast includes Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Boris Kodjoe, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre and Miguel Sandoval.

Now leading off Thursday nights, Season 3 of Station 19 through seven of 13 episodes is averaging 6.3 million total viewers and just over a 1.0 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers), improving 19 and 7 percent from its sophomore run. Among all current ABC dramas, it delivers the largest weekly audience, while trailing only its sire, Grey’s, in the demo. (Last TV season, it ranked third in both measures.)

Grey’s Anatomy was previously renewed for Season 17 in May 2019. New episodes of Station 19 and Grey’s air Thursdays at 8/7c and 9/8c, respectively.

TVLine’s handy 2020 Renewal Scorecard has been updated with Station 19‘s pickup. Your thoughts on the renewal? Drop ’em in a comment below!