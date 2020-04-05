Quotes of the Week: Outlander, H50, Manifest, Prodigal Son, Grey's and More

If you’re anything like us, you might need a distraction from the current news cycle — and our latest Quotes of the Week gallery is here just in time.

As is our Sunday tradition, we’ve gathered the best zingers, bon mots and one-liners from the past seven days of television, including a few series that are about to go on hiatus earlier than planned. Quotes of the Week for March 29, 2020

This time around, we’ve got Gibbs’ lack of St. Patrick’s Day spirit on NCIS, Edrisa’s most obvious flirting yet on Prodigal Son (though she’s never exactly been subtle), a “title of your sex tape” joke from Brooklyn Nine-Nine that took an unexpected turn and an exchange between Outlander‘s Jamie and Claire that turned us all into the heart-eyes emoji.

Also featured in this week’s roundup: double doses of Hawaii Five-0‘s series finale (read post mortem), The Good Doctor‘s season finale (read post mortem) and Schitt’s Creek‘s penultimate episode (read recap), plus sound bites from Manifest, The Walking Dead, Grey’s Anatomy, One Day at a Time and more shows.

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!