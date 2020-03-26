Season Finale Shake-Ups: When Is Your Favorite Show Going Off the Air?

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown a monkey wrench into the current TV season just as it was nearing the finish line.
With TV production grinding to a virtual halt earlier this month due to COVID-19 fears, dozens of TV series have seen their seasons unexpectedly cut short. As a result, regular in-season episodes are being hastily rebranded as season finales (or, in some cases, “spring finales”).
Meanwhile, there are a handful of lucky shows that managed to wrap production before the coronavirus crisis hit, leaving their scheduled finales unaffected.
Bottom line, the TV calendar is in a bit of disarray at the moment. And this is where we come in: Below you will find an up-to-date, alphabetized list of finale (or “finale”) dates, with any new dates denoted as such.
Also, and this is important: We will be updating the cheat sheet daily as information becomes available so we strongly recommend bookmarking this page.
A Million Little Things: Thursday, March 26
Better Call Saul: Monday, April 20
FBI: Tuesday, March 31 (New Date)
The Good Doctor: Monday, March 30
Hawaii Five-0: Friday, April 3 (series finale)
Legacies: Thursday, March 26 (New Date)
Manifest: Monday, April 6
Modern Family: Wednesday, April 8
New Amsterdam: Tuesday, April 14 (New Date)
The Resident: Tuesday, April 7 (New Date)
Schitt’s Creek: Tuesday, April 7 (series finale)
Stumptown: Wednesday, March 25
Supernatural: Monday, March 23 (New Date; actual series finale to shoot and air at a later date)
This Is Us: Tuesday, March 24
The Walking Dead: Sunday, April 5 (New Date; actual season finale delayed until fall)
Will & Grace: Thursday. April 23 (series finale)