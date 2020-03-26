Season Finale Shake-Ups: When Is Your Favorite Show Going Off the Air?

RELATED STORIES Lost's Evangeline Lilly Issues 'Heartfelt' Apology for 'Arrogant' and 'Insensitive' Coronavirus Comments

Lost's Evangeline Lilly Issues 'Heartfelt' Apology for 'Arrogant' and 'Insensitive' Coronavirus Comments As Legacies Runs Out of New Episodes, In the Dark to Return Earlier

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown a monkey wrench into the current TV season just as it was nearing the finish line.

With TV production grinding to a virtual halt earlier this month due to COVID-19 fears, dozens of TV series have seen their seasons unexpectedly cut short. As a result, regular in-season episodes are being hastily rebranded as season finales (or, in some cases, “spring finales”).

Meanwhile, there are a handful of lucky shows that managed to wrap production before the coronavirus crisis hit, leaving their scheduled finales unaffected.

Bottom line, the TV calendar is in a bit of disarray at the moment. And this is where we come in: Below you will find an up-to-date, alphabetized list of finale (or “finale”) dates, with any new dates denoted as such.

Also, and this is important: We will be updating the cheat sheet daily as information becomes available so we strongly recommend bookmarking this page.

A Million Little Things: Thursday, March 26

Better Call Saul: Monday, April 20

FBI: Tuesday, March 31 (New Date)

The Good Doctor: Monday, March 30

Hawaii Five-0: Friday, April 3 (series finale)

Legacies: Thursday, March 26 (New Date)

Manifest: Monday, April 6

Modern Family: Wednesday, April 8

New Amsterdam: Tuesday, April 14 (New Date)

The Resident: Tuesday, April 7 (New Date)

Schitt’s Creek: Tuesday, April 7 (series finale)

Stumptown: Wednesday, March 25

Supernatural: Monday, March 23 (New Date; actual series finale to shoot and air at a later date)

This Is Us: Tuesday, March 24

The Walking Dead: Sunday, April 5 (New Date; actual season finale delayed until fall)

Will & Grace: Thursday. April 23 (series finale)