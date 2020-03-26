Season Finale Shake-Ups: When Is Your Favorite Show Going Off the Air?

Season Finale Dates

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown a monkey wrench into the current TV season just as it was nearing the finish line.

With TV production grinding to a virtual halt earlier this month due to COVID-19 fears, dozens of TV series have seen their seasons unexpectedly cut short. As a result, regular in-season episodes are being hastily rebranded as season finales (or, in some cases, “spring finales”).

Meanwhile, there are a handful of lucky shows that managed to wrap production before the coronavirus crisis hit, leaving their scheduled finales unaffected.

Bottom line, the TV calendar is in a bit of disarray at the moment. And this is where we come in: Below you will find an up-to-date, alphabetized list of finale (or “finale”) dates, with any new dates denoted as such.

Also, and this is important: We will be updating the cheat sheet daily as information becomes available so we strongly recommend bookmarking this page.

A Million Little Things: Thursday, March 26

Better Call Saul: Monday, April 20

FBI: Tuesday, March 31 (New Date)

The Good Doctor: Monday, March 30

Hawaii Five-0: Friday, April 3 (series finale)

Legacies: Thursday, March 26 (New Date)

Manifest: Monday, April 6

Modern Family: Wednesday, April 8

New Amsterdam: Tuesday, April 14 (New Date)

The Resident: Tuesday, April 7 (New Date)

Schitt’s Creek: Tuesday, April 7 (series finale)

Stumptown: Wednesday, March 25

Supernatural: Monday, March 23 (New Date; actual series finale to shoot and air at a later date)

This Is Us: Tuesday, March 24

The Walking Dead: Sunday, April 5 (New Date; actual season finale delayed until fall)

Will & Grace: Thursday. April 23 (series finale)

