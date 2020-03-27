TV Ratings: Million Things, Deputy and Legacies Steady With Finales; SVU Up

In the latest TV ratings, A Million Little Things closed out its sophomore season with 4.34 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, ticking up to its largest audience since its fall finale while steady in the demo. TVLine readers gave the Season 2 finale an average grade of “A-” (read post mortems with EP and that cast member).

Opening ABC’s night, Station 19 (7.3 mil/1.2, read recap) and Grey’s Anatomy (6.5 mil/1.3, read recap and post mortem) both dipped in the demo from last week’s season highs.

Elsewhere….

FOX | Last Man Standing (4.5 mil/0.8) ticked down, while Outmatched (2.6 mil/0.6, Season 1 reader grade “B+”) and Deputy (3.9 mil/0.6) were steady with their freshman finales.

THE CW | Katy Keene (549K/0.1) and the Legacies “spring finale” (626K/0.2, TVLine reader grade “B+”) were steady in the demo.

NBC | Superstore (3.64 mil/0.9) and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2.3 mil/0.7) were steady in the demo, with the former hitting a season high in audience. A pair of Indebteds did 1.6 mil/0.4 and then 1.5 mil/0.3, with the latter tying a series low. SVU returned from a month-long break to 3.8 mil (its largest audience since its fall finale) and a 0.8, matching its best rating since the season opener.

