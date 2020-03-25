This Is Us Boss: New Doctor 'Becomes an Important Character' in Season 5

Warning: This post contains major spoilers about This Is Us‘ Season 4 finale.

What to expect while This Is Us‘ Madison is expecting? A lot more appearances by her kindly obstetrician Dr. Mason, per series creator Dan Fogelman.

The show boss revealed that the character, introduced in Tuesday’s Season 4 finale and played by Josh Hamilton (Ray Donovan, 13 Reasons Why), will have increased significance in the family drama’s forthcoming Season 5.

“Josh is a favorite actor of mine,” Fogelman told reporters during a conference call on Tuesday. “The doctor becomes an important character next season to Kevin. He’s having twins with a virtual stranger — not a normal birth experience.”

Dr. Mason was introduced near the start of the episode, when he tried to calm a bucking horse he’d just purchased. Though he was unsuccessful, his redheaded young daughter, Sadie, eventually was able to gentle the animal.

Viewers did not realize the character was a physician until he went into his office, donned a white coat and prepared to examine Madison, Kate’s best friend and — as we learned in the season-ender — the mother to Kevin’s twins. (Read a full recap and check out our lingering questions.)

Fogelman cryptically added that Dr. Mason could come to have the significance and plot importance of another beloved This Is Us character.

“It’s no coincidence he was introduced in the same episode that Dr. K returned,” Fogelman said. (For more of the executive producer’s thoughts on the hour, go here.)