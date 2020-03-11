PaleyFest 2020 Postponed Due to Coronavirus Fears; New Dates TBD

RELATED STORIES PaleyFest 2020 to Feature Picard, NCIS, The Mandalorian, One Day at a Time, Modern Family, Schitt's Creek and More

Another TV-related event has fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic: This year’s PaleyFest, which was set to run later this month, has officially been postponed, TVLine has confirmed.

“As you are aware, the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to remain of the utmost public concern,” organizers the Paley Center for Media said in a statement on Wednesday. “Based on the most recent news and out of an abundance of concern, we have made the difficult decision to postpone this year’s PaleyFest. While we were looking forward to presenting another stellar lineup of PaleyFest events, the safety of our event participants, guests, and staff is the highest priority.”

PaleyFest 2020 was slated to run March 13 to 22 at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, with cast and producers from TV’s biggest shows participating in panels and taking questions from fans. This year’s lineup includes Disney+’s Star Wars series The Mandalorian, CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Picard, ABC’s Modern Family (in honor of its final season), Starz’s Outlander and many more.

The Paley Center is currently exploring options to reschedule the festival; all tickets that have already been purchased will be honored for the new dates. (Individuals who are unable to attend may email to request a refund.) Many TV shows and events have been affected by the global coronavirus outbreak, with more than 1,000 cases now reported in the United States. Survivor and The Amazing Race have delayed production on upcoming seasons, shows like The Tonight Show and Jeopardy! have begun filming without a live audience; and Riverdale has temporarily halted production after a crew member came in contact with a person who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.