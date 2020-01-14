PaleyFest 2020 to Feature Picard, NCIS, The Mandalorian, One Day at a Time, Modern Family, Schitt's Creek and More

RELATED STORIES Adam Pally on Mandalorian Trooper Cameo: We Were Warned Not to Punch the $5 Million 'Baby Yoda' Too Hard

Adam Pally on Mandalorian Trooper Cameo: We Were Warned Not to Punch the $5 Million 'Baby Yoda' Too Hard Star Trek: Picard EP: If Worf Appears, He Won't Look Like a Discovery Klingon

The Dunphy family, Capt. Jean-Luc Picard and Baby Yoda will be among the TV characters represented at PaleyFest 2020.

The Paley Center for Media has announced the full lineup for its annual television festival, which will take place from March 13-22 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

A farewell panel for ABC’s Modern Family will kick off the festivities on Friday, March 13, followed by panels for One Day at a Time, Outlander and Curb Your Enthusiasm, among others.

NCIS will also celebrate its 400th (!) episode during the festival, while Schitt’s Creek will get a sendoff of its own ahead of the series finale this spring. Closing out this year’s PaleyFest is The Mandalorian, which will appear for a panel on Sunday, March 22.

PaleyFest tickets will go on sale to the general public here on Friday, Jan. 17 at 9 am PT; scroll down to see the festival’s full lineup.

March 13: ABC’s Modern Family (7:30 pm)

Ty Burrell, Sofia Vergara, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez and series creator Steven Levitan

March 14: Pop TV’s One Day at a Time (2 pm)

Talent TBA

March 14: Netflix’s Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings (7 pm)

Dolly Parton and EP Sam Haskell

March 15: CBS’ NCIS (2 pm)

Mark Harmon, Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham, Wilmer Valderrama, Maria Bello, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Rocky Carroll, David McCallum and EPs Frank Cardea and Steven Binder

March 15: Amazon’s The Boys (7 pm)

Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Chace Crawford, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Karen Fukuhara and EP Eric Kripke

March 18: CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Picard (7:30 pm)

Sir Patrick Stewart and additional guests TBA

March 19: Starz’s Outlander (7:30 pm)

Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton and EPs Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis and Matthew B. Roberts

March 20: HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm (7:30 pm)

Larry David, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis and EP Jeff Schaffer

March 21: Netflix’s Dead to Me (2 pm)

Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, James Marsden and series creator Liz Feldman

March 21: Netflix’s Ozark (7 pm)

Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and EP Chris Mundy

March 22: Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek (2 pm)

Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy

March 22: Disney+’s The Mandalorian (7 pm)

Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Ming-Na Wen, EPs Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, writer Rick Famuyiwa and composer Ludwig Göransson