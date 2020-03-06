Grey's Anatomy Co-Star Details 'Emotional Fallout Amongst Cast' in Wake of Justin Chambers' Abrupt Exit

RELATED STORIES Grey's Anatomy's Ellen Pompeo: Alex's Sendoff Was 'The Best Possible Storyline... Let's Not Be Sad'

Grey's Anatomy's Ellen Pompeo: Alex's Sendoff Was 'The Best Possible Storyline... Let's Not Be Sad' Grey's Sendoff for Alex Was Audacious, Surprising and… Yeah, Even Satisfying

The Grey’s Anatomy ensemble had an “emotional” reaction upon learning that original cast member Justin Chambers had checked out after 16 years, reveals co-star Chris Carmack.

“The Grey’s community is definitely a family and supportive of one another,” the actor tells People.com. “There was an emotional fallout amongst cast and crew when we found out.”

Echoing the sentiment of Grey’s leading lady Ellen Pompeo, Carmack says he was a fan of this week’s polarizing, flashback-heavy Alex tribute episode, which revealed that Chambers’ MIA doc had secretly reunited with first love Izzie. “It was really kind of beautiful to look back on Alex Karev and his 16 years of life on the show,” he raves.

“Watching him and Meredith and their first go around, and him and Izzie. How incredible to see a flashback of 16 years ago that was actually shot as part of the television show. It was very tangible and emotional.”

Looking ahead, Carmack predicts that Alex’s now-ex wife Jo will bounce back from the ordeal, eventually. “Jo is a

tough character,” he maintains. “She has come so far and has grown so much. She’s a survivor she can stand on her own. I think she’s going to rise from the smoke of all this… She’s a strong cookie. She has a lot to give to the world and the medical community and to the patients at Grey Sloan.”