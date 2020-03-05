Grey's Anatomy Reveals the Fate of Justin Chambers' Alex: He's [Spoiler]

Warning: The following contains spoilers from Thursday’s Grey’s Anatomy. If you’d rather watch first, read and comment later, scrub out now.

Finally, Grey’s Anatomy’s much-missed Alex Karev is no longer just “in Iowa with his mother” or “going through something.” Thursday’s episode revealed that the doctor left town — and current wife Jo — to reunite with ex-wife Izzie (!!!). As Alex explained in a series of very lengthy letters to Meredith, Jo and Bailey (recited via voiceover by Justin Chambers, who did not actually appear in the episode), the doc recently reconnected with Izzie and learned that she, after leaving Seattle a decade ago, secretly gave birth to their twins, Eli and Alexis. And she’s been living with them on a farm in Kansas. And after Mer’s trial last fall, Alex visited Izzie and met his children for the first time — and opted to stay put.

Chambers made his final appearance on the long-running ABC drama in Nov. 14’s “My Shot,” in which Alex testified before the medical board on behalf of his person, Meredith. Nearly two months later, the actor announced his departure, issuing a statement that read, in part, “There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years. For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.”

In the immediate aftermath of “My Shot” — the installment that preceded the midseason finale — Karev was said to be out of town, caring for his ailing mom. But soon, viewers learned that he had told bride Jo that he was “going through something” and ceased to return her calls. Even Mer had difficulty getting him to text her back. Now, for better or worse, we know his ultimate fate — and are left to wonder how those that he left behind will respond.

