Grey's Anatomy's Ellen Pompeo: Alex's Sendoff Was 'The Best Possible Storyline... Let's Not Be Sad'

You can count Ellen Pompeo among the Grey’s Anatomy fans who enjoyed Alex Karev’s bittersweet sendoff.

In an Instagram post on Friday — accompanied by a video of scenes that Alex and Meredith shared throughout the years — the ABC drama’s leading lady praised the exit storyline that was crafted for Justin Chambers’ character in the March 5 episode.

Through a series of lengthy letters to Meredith, Jo and Bailey (recited via voiceover by Chambers, who did not actually appear in the episode), Alex revealed that he had reconnected with former love Izzie and was now living with her on a farm in Kansas, along with their twins, Eli and Alexis. (Read our full episode recap here.)

“For me personally for Karev to go back to the beginning…. was the best possible storyline. It pays homage to those incredible first years and the incredible cast …that created a foundation so strong that the show is still standing,” Pompeo wrote. “So let’s not be sad. As our fearless leader [episode director Debbie Allen] always says let’s PULL UP and celebrate the actors, the writers and the fantastic crew who make this show come to life every week.”

In a poll published after Alex’s farewell episode, 50 percent of TVLine readers said they hated the character’s departure, while only 23 percent loved it and 26 percent fell somewhere in the middle. (As for us? We found Alex’s exit pretty satisfying.)

Grey’s showrunner Krista Vernoff also released a statement following Thursday’s episode, admitting that “it is nearly impossible to say goodbye to Alex Karev… We have loved writing Alex. And we have loved watching Justin Chambers’ nuanced portrayal of him.”

Read Pompeo’s full post below: