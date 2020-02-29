Saved by the Bell's Mark-Paul Gosselaar Gives Update on How Much Zack/Kelly Time We'll Get in Revival

Pull out your brick phone and call a friend: We’ve got new intel regarding how much Kelly Kapowski-Morris will appear in Saved by the Bell‘s upcoming continuation series.

Original series star Mark-Paul Gosselaar previously had said that his on-screen missus, played by Tiffani Thiessen, would be back for the revival “in some capacity.” In an interview Saturday at SCAD aTVfest, the actor gave TVLine a more detailed idea of how much on-screen time the former high school sweethearts will get.

“As far as I know, she will be in an episode or two with me,” said Gosselaar, who will guest-star in three episodes of the revival, as well as serve as one of its executive producers. “She was, at the time, working on [Netflix’s Alexa & Katie].”

He added that the pair’s limited number of episodes “wasn’t necessarily because of our desire to do it. It was more of a commitment to other things” — including his series-regular role on ABC’s mixed-ish.

“The fact that ABC is allowing me to do something for NBC, I’m super gracious that they’re allowing me to do that,” he said. (The series will air on NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock.)

As previously reported, original cast members Mario Lopez (as A.C. Slater) and Elizabeth Berkley (as Jessie Spano) will return for the single-camera revival, which hails from Tracey Wigfield (30 Rock, The Mindy Project). According to the official logline, Zack Morris — who is now the governor of California — lands in hot water for closing too many low-income high school. When he suggests sending the affected students to the highest-performing schools in the state, including Bayside High, the influx of new students “gives the overprivileged Bayside kids a much-needed and hilarious dose of reality.”

The revival also stars Josie Totah (Champions) as Lexi, a sharp-tongued cheerleader; Mitchell Hoog (Roswell, New Mexico) as Mac Morris, Zach’s charming son; Belmont Cameli (Empire) as Jamie Spano, Jessie’s sensitive son; Haskiri Velazquez (The Birch) as Daisy, one of the new-to-Bayside transplants; Alycia Pascual-Pena (Chase) as Aisha, Daisy’s competitive best friend; and John Michael Higgins (Great News) as Bayside’s new principal.

And what of former Baysiders Lisa and Screech, whose portrayers Lark Voohries and Dustin Diamond recently have been vocal about their exclusion from the revival? Gosselaar says he has only read the project’s first and eighth scripts, and has “no idea” about whether the characters will be referenced in the continuation.