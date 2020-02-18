One of Bayside’s most beloved (and fashionable) alumni is unlikely to appear in the Saved by the Bell revival.

Lark Voorhies, who played Lisa Turtle, the apple of Screech Powers’ eye on the original NBC sitcom, claims that no one has reached out to her about a role in the highly anticipated offshoot.

The former child star, who was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder, appears on Wednesday’s episode of The Dr. Oz Show (check your local listings) and opens up about not being invited to myriad cast reunions. She also reads aloud a journal entry about being excluded from the forthcoming revival series.

“I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the Saved by the Bell reunion, as well as other cast members events,” she says. “Yet, of course, I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision. With that in mind, I am truly thankful for having had the chance to work on a show that has been so successful.”

The third video finds Voorhies discussing her continued battle with mental illness alongside her mother, Tricia Voorhies, and her psychiatrist, Dr. Shahla Modir.

As previously reported, original cast members Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley are set to star in the single-camera SBTB revival, which hails from Tracey Wigfield (30 Rock, The Mindy Project). Mark-Paul Gosselaar is also set to guest-star in three episodes (and serve as an executive producer), while Tiffani Thiessen is expected to appear in “some capacity.”

According to the official logline, Zack — who is now the governor of California — lands in hot water for closing too many low-income high schools. When he suggests sending the affected students to the highest-performing schools in the state, including Bayside High, the influx of new students “gives the overprivileged Bayside kids a much-needed and hilarious dose of reality.”

Rounding out the cast are Mitchell Hoog (Roswell, New Mexico) as Mac Morris, “the handsome, charming, privileged son” of Gosselaar’s beloved slacker; Belmont Cameli (Empire) as Jamie Spano, “the captain of the Bayside football team and Jessie’s sensitive man-child son”; Haskiri Velazquez (The Birch) as Daisy, a “smart, ambitious” sophomore who attends Bayside after her high school gets shut down; Alycia Pascual-Pena (Chase) as Aisha, Daisy’s “ultra-competitive” BFF who tries out for Bayside’s football team; Josie Totah (Champions) as sharp-tongued cheerleader Lexi, and John Michael Higgins (Great News) as the beleaguered Principal Toddman.

Would you like to see Voorhies make a cameo in the SBTB revival?