Saved by the Bell Revival: Champions' Josie Totah Cast in Peacock Series

Josie Totah has enrolled at Bayside High.

The Champions vet has been cast in the upcoming Saved by the Bell revival, which will premiere on Peacock, the new NBCUniversal streaming service, later this year.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Totah will play Lexi, “a beautiful, sharp-tongued cheerleader and the most popular girl at Bayside High who is both admired and feared by her fellow students.” She joins original series stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley, who will reprise their respective roles as Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater, as well as veteran character actor John Michael Higgins (Great News), who has been tapped to play the beleaguered Principal Toddman.

Totah is best known for her aforementioned role in the short-lived NBC comedy Champions, which aired in the spring of 2018. She came out as transgender in a Time magazine essay published that July. Additional TV credits include Glee, New Girl, The Other Two and 2 Broke Girls.

As first reported back in September, the SBTB revival will be shepherded by Tracey Wigfield (Great News, 30 Rock). Mark-Paul Gosselaar’s Zack Morris also figures into the new series — he’s now the governor of California! — although the actor has said publicly that he has not been approached to reprise his role. Saved by the Bell Revival Photos

Saved by the Bell originally aired on NBC from 1989 to 1993, centering on a group of friends as they navigated life at Bayside. The cast included Gosselaar, Berkley, Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen (as Kelly Kapowski), Lark Voorhies (as Lisa Turtle), Dustin Diamond (as Screech) and Dennis Haskins (as Mr. Belding).

The show spawned two spinoffs, Saved by the Bell: The College Years and Saved by the Bell: The New Class, as well as two TV movies.