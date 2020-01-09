Saved by the Bell Revival: Zack and Kelly Will Appear 'In Some Capacity'

RELATED STORIES Saved by the Bell Revival: Champions' Josie Totah Cast in Peacock Series

Peacock’s upcoming Saved by the Bell revival just got a lot preppier. Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who told reporters back in Sept. 2019 that he hadn’t been approached about reprising the role of Zack Morris, is now singing a very different tune.

“Everybody can sleep well at night,” the actor tells the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, adding that Tiffani Thiessen — who played Zack’s high school sweetheart-turned-blushing bride Kelly Kapowski — has greased the wheels. “It looks like you will have us in some capacity.”

(Let’s ignore, for a moment, that Bell creator Peter Engel told TVLine that Zack and Kelly would “probably” be divorced by now.)

As previously reported, original cast members Mario Lopez (as A.C. Slater) and Elizabeth Berkley (as Jessie Spano) are already set to return for the single-camera revival, which hails from Tracey Wigfield (30 Rock, The Mindy Project). According to the official logline, Zack Morris — who is now the governor of California — lands in hot water for closing too many low-income high school. When he suggests sending the affected students to the highest-performing schools in the state, including Bayside High, the influx of new students “gives the overprivileged Bayside kids a much-needed and hilarious dose of reality.”

In addition to Lopez and Berkley, the revival also stars John Michael Higgins (Great News) as Bayside’s beleaguered new principal, while Josie Totah (Champions) will play Lexi, a “beautiful, sharp-tongued cheerleader and the most popular girl at Bayside High who is both admired and feared by her fellow students.”

Are you excited for Peacock’s Saved by the Bell revival? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.