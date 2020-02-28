TV Ratings: Tommy and Deputy Rise

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ Tommy — following a two-hour block of sitcom reruns — delivered 4.6 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating, ticking up a tenth in the demo to mark its best rating yet.

Elsewhere on Thursday….

ABC | Station 19 (6.6 mil/1.0), Grey’s Anatomy (6 mil/1.1, read recap and get Alex exit scoop) and A Million Little Things (3.7 mil/0.6, read recap) were all steady, with S19 delivering Thursday’s largest audience and Grey’s eking out the nightly demo win. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

THE CW | Katy Keene‘s audience dipped for a third straight week (to 488,000), as the freshman drama clutched firmly onto its 0.1 demo rating.

FOX | Last Man Standing (4.1 mil/0.7) and Outmatched (2.5 mil/0.5) were steady, while Deputy (3.6 mil/0.6) ticked up.

NBC | Superstore (2.6 mil/0.6) and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (1.8 mil/0.5, read recap) dipped, while Will & Grace (2.1 mil/0.4) and Indebted (1.5 mil/0.4) were steady. SVU (3.3 mil/0.6) celebrated its three-season (!) renewal by matching its series low in the demo (last hit on Feb. 6).

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives.

