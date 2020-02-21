Ratings: Last Man Standing, Station 19 and Grey's Rebound From Series Lows

In the latest TV ratings, Fox’s Last Man Standing this Thursday drew 3.6 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, ticking up in the demo from last week’s series low. Leading out of that, Outmatched (2.1 mil/0.5) and Deputy (3.3 mil/0.5) were steady.

Over on ABC, Station 19 (6.3 mil/1.0) and Grey’s Anatomy (6 mil/1.1, read recap) rebounded from their own series lows, while Million Little Things (3.7 mil/0.6, read recap) was flat.

THE CW | Katy Keene (538K/0.1) added a literal handful of eyeballs while clutching onto that 0.1; get Legacies scoop.

CBS | Young Sheldon (9 mil/1.0, TVLine reader grade “A”; read post mortem), Carol’s Second Act (4.7 mil/0.6) and Tommy (4.7 mil/0.4) were all steady, while The Unicorn (6 mil/0.7) and Mom (6.3 mil/0.7) both dipped in the demo.

NBC | Superstore (2.7 mil/0.7), Brooklyn Nine-Nine (1.9 mil/0.6, read recap) and Indebted (1.6 mil/0.4) all ticked up, while Will & Grace (2 mil/0.4) and SVU (3.4 mil/0.7) were steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

