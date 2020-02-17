TV Ratings: God Friended Me, Good Girls Tie Lows; American Idol Dominates

RELATED STORIES Good Girls Season 3 Premiere Recap: Mo' Counterfeit Money, Mo' Problems

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s American Idol opened Season 18 with 8.1 million total viewers and a 1.5 demo rating, down just 7 and 12 percent from its previous premiere and dominating Sunday night in both measures. (Read recap.)

Elsewhere, on this first “normal,” non-award show/Super Bowl Sunday in quite some time….

CBS | Back from five-week breaks, God Friended Me (5.4 mil/0.4) dropped to match series lows, while NCIS: Los Angeles (6 mil/0.6) was also down. NCIS: New Orleans christened its new Sunday home with 5.2 mil and a 0.5, easily marking series lows but a slight improvement on what Madam Secretary‘s farewell run averaged (4.3 mil/0.4) in the time slot.

NBC | Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist‘s regular time slot premiere (2 mil/0.4, average TVLine reader grade “A”) was down 26 and 33 percent from the series’ ages-ago preview. Leading out of that, Good Girls (2 mil/0.4, TVLine reader grade “A”) returned down, matching series lows with its Season 3 premiere.

THE CW | Batwoman (859K/0.2, read recap) appears to have rebounded from last episode’s series lows. Supergirl (668K/0.2) was steady in the demo while drawing its smallest audience ever.

FOX | The Simpsons (2 mil/0.7) returned up, while Bob’s Burgers (1.5 mil/0.6) and Family Guy (1.6 mil/0.6) were both down. Duncanville debuted to 1.5 mil/0.5, well below Bless the Harts‘ fall average.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

