Ratings: 9-1-1: Lone Star Starts Strong Out of 49ers Win, Batwoman Goes Low

Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star premiere on Sunday night drew 9.9 million total viewers and a 2.7 demo rating leading out of the NFC Championship Game between the 49ers and Packers. That is up from what Fox’s The Resident debuted to (8.7 mil/2.6) in the same cushy time slot two years ago, but well shy of the X-Files revival’s performance (16.2 mil/6.1) in 2016.

(For the completists out there, Magnum P.I. did 8.8 mil and a 2.4 one year ago, leading out of CBS’ AFC Championship Game coverage, while CBS’ Hunted — remember that? Because I sure don’t! — did 11.9 mil/4.1 in 2017.)

TVLine readers gave 9-1-1: Lone Star, which christens its regular time slot tonight at 8/7c, an average grade of “B.”

Elsewhere on Sunday:

THE CW | Batwoman (777K/0.2, average TVLine reader grade “A-“) returned down 22 and 33 percent from its fall finale, marking series lows. Supergirl (830K/0.2, reader grade “B”) dropped a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

ABC | AFV (3.9 mil/0.5) and Kids Say the Darnedest Things (2.8 mil/0.4) dipped, while Shark Tank (2.7 mil/0.5) was steady.

