Legacies Photos: Kai Parker Is Back With a Vengeance (and a Beard!) in Sneak Peek of Chris Wood's Return

Lizzie and Josie’s next trial is going to make the Merge seem like a picnic by comparison. Chris Wood returns to the TVD-verse as lovable lunatic Kai Parker on Legacies‘ Feb. 6 episode (The CW, 9/8c), and as you’ll see in this new batch of photos, we’re in for another hellish Gemini family reunion.

We first met Kai in Season 6 of The Vampire Diaries when Bonnie and Damon found themselves trapped with him in a magical prison world. A murderous psychopath from the jump, Kai’s darkest act was crashing Alaric’s wedding and murdering his fiancée. (She was pregnant with Lizzie and Josie at the time, but as we all know, the twins were magically transferred to Caroline’s womb. The later seasons of TVD were wild, my friends.)

This week’s episode of Legacies ended with Alyssa Chang (ugh!) transporting the Saltzman family to another prison world that Bonnie and the twins created back in the day. As Alyssa explained to Emma, it was payback for something she and Alaric did to her and the other students. A new mystery unravels!

But before we get to kiki with Kai, Legacies is giving us a Valentine’s Day episode, and we know which arrow-shooting, diaper-wearing monster we hope to see. “After learning that Josie, Lizzie and Alaric are in trouble, Hope leads the charge to save them,” reads the synopsis for the Jan. 30 hour.

“Meanwhile, Landon seizes the chance to keep an eye on the latest monster in town in order to prove himself useful. Elsewhere, MG’s attempt at a perfect first date with Kym takes a disastrous turn when Hope enlists his help in her plan.”

Browse our gallery of photos from Kai’s long-awaited return — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Are you excited to see Wood back in ‘Mystic Falls’?