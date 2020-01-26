With so many epic televised performances already under Lizzo‘s belt, it’s hard to believe that Sunday marked her first time singing live on the Grammys.

From the MTV Video Music Awards to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Lizzo constantly raises the bar for herself, leading to some understandably high expectations for her Grammy Awards debut.

“Tonight is for Kobe [Bryant]!” Lizzo announced atop Sunday’s broadcast before launching into a powerful performance of “Cuz I Love You,” the title track off her multi-nominated album. Following a brief ballet interlude, Lizzo returned to the stage for a high-energy delivery of “Truth Hurts.”

Watch snippets of Lizzo’s Grammys performance via the tweets below (which will be replaced by official video if/when it becomes available):

“Tonight is for Kobe”- Lizzo Lizzo giving an emotional performance of ‘Cuz I Love You’ in honor of Kobe #GRAMMYs

pic.twitter.com/kf6V6Gebg5 — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) January 27, 2020

Very into Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” with ballerinas. pic.twitter.com/leSzB6QoCc — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) January 27, 2020

And she ended, as any opener should, by announcing, “Welcome to the Grammys, bitch!” (Somewhere, Chris Carmack is nodding silently.)

Lizzo entered Sunday’s ceremony with eight Grammy nominations, more than any other artist this year. The twerking flutist was up for Best New Artist; Cuz I Love You was up for Album of the Year and Best Urban Contemporary Album; “Truth Hurts” was up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance; “Exactly How I Feel” was up for Best R&B Performance; and “Jerome” was up for Best Traditional R&B Performance.

Along with Lizzo, this year’s other high-profile Grammy performers included Aerosmith and Run-DMC, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Bonnie Raitt, Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X, Rosalia, and more.

Hit PLAY on the videos above for a taste of Lizzo’s Grammys performance, then grade it in our poll below and drop a comment with your full review.