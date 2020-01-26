Lil Nas X Enlists BTS, Billy Ray Cyrus and More for Grammys Performance

Lil Nas X took his horse — and a few famous collaborators — to the Grammys on Sunday for a genre-bending performance of his multi-nominated hit “Old Town Road.”

The 20-year-old rapper was joined by BTS, Mason Ramsey, Diplo and, of course, Billy Ray Cyrus, with whom Lil Nas X shares three of his Grammy nominations. Watch footage of the performance via the tweets below (which will be replaced by official video when/if it becomes available):

Lil Nas X entered Sunday’s ceremony with six Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist, Best Rap/Sung Performance (“Panini”) and Album of the Year (7). As mentioned earlier, he also shares three nominations with Cyrus — Record of the Year, Best Pop/Duo Group Performance and Best Music Video — for “Old Town Road (Remix).”

Along with Lil Nas X, this year’s other high-profile Grammy performers included Aerosmith and Run-DMC, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Bonnie Raitt, Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, Rosalia, and more.

