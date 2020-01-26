Demi Lovato Debuts Powerful Ballad 'Anyone' at Grammys — Watch Video

Demi Lovato made an emotional appearance at the Grammys on Sunday, performing a song that was written and recorded just days before she was hospitalized for a drug overdose.

Following an introduction from Greta Gerwig, Lovato appeared beneath a spotlight in a long white dress. Overcome with emotion, it took two attempts, but Lovato eventually powered through and introduced the world to an emotional — and deeply personal — ballad “Anyone.”

Watch video of Lovato’s performance via the tweets below (which will be replaced with official video when/if it becomes available):

Demi Lovato is back and yes she did bring the vocals with her 😭🥺 #GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/O6IUjJtYJQ — The FADER (@thefader) January 27, 2020

“The lyrics took on a totally different meaning [after everything happened],” Lovato said in a recent interview with Apple Music. “I listen back to these lyrics almost as a cry for help. … I think I was recording it in a state of mine where I thought I was OK — but clearly I wasn’t.”

As for how she felt leading up to Sunday’s performance, Lovato admitted, “It’s taken me a long time to even get this far, which is performing a song that’s so vulnerable to me on a stage in front fo all of my peers and co-workers and people I look up to. It’s nerve-wracking to think about, but at the same time, I’m grateful I have this opportunity.”

Though Lovato wasn’t nominated for any Grammy Awards this time around, she has received two nominations in years past. Confident was up for Best Pop Vocal Album in 2017 and “Fall in Line” was up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in 2019. She shared the latter with collaborator Christina Aguilera.

Along with Lovato, this year’s other high-profile Grammy performers included Aerosmith and Run-DMC, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Bonnie Raitt, Camila Cabello, H.E.R., Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Rosalia, and more.

Hit PLAY on the video above for a taste of Lovato’s Grammys performance, then grade it in our poll below and drop a comment with your full review.