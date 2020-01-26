Billie Eilish Makes Emotional Grammys Debut — Watch Her Performance

All the good girls were shaking on Sunday as Billie Eilish took the stage for her first-ever Grammys performance, and it was a hell of a debut.

The multi-nominated 18-year-old singer performed “When the Party’s Over,” joined on stage by Finneas O’Connell, her older brother and songwriting partner. Watch footage of their performance below:

Billie Eilish is accompanied by her brother and an entire choir for a haunting #GRAMMYs performance of "When the Party's Over" pic.twitter.com/PVBm6gPVFP — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) January 27, 2020

Eilish entered Sunday’s ceremony as one of the most-nominated artists of the year, not to mention the youngest person to be nominated in the Grammys’ four biggest categories in the same year. When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? was up for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album; “Bad Guy” was up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance; and Eilish was nominated for Best New Artist.

Along with Eilish, this year’s other high-profile Grammy performers included Aerosmith and Run-DMC, Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Bonnie Raitt, Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Rosalia, and more.

Hit PLAY on the video(s) above for a taste of Eilish’s Grammys performance, then grade it in our poll below and drop a comment with your full review.