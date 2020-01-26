Ariana Grande‘s performance was easily one of our favorite things about the 62nd Grammy Awards on Sunday. Introduced by The Politician star Ben Platt, Grande appeared in all black for a lovely rendition of her song “Imagine.”

Shen then launched into a traditional performance of The Sound of Music‘s “My Favorite Things,” before transitioning into “7 Rings,” her own song that samples the iconic tune. She even kicked in a little bit of “Thank U, Next” at the end.

Watch footage of Grande’s Grammys performance via the tweets below (which will be replaced by official video when/if it becomes available):

One of the best voices of our time. Period. #ArianaGrande hits the #GRAMMYs stage!!! pic.twitter.com/aWt1UFAPee — Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) January 27, 2020

Ariana Grande changed the lyrics to “my dad is awesome” 😭😭😭😭#Grammys2020 pic.twitter.com/89C4DLEjZ0 — Bippity Boppity (@Bobby84837810) January 27, 2020

All of Instagram was — ahem — focused on Grande’s account in the days leading up to her Grammys performance, thanks to a photo she took with K-Pop sensation BTS during rehearsals. (As the most-followed woman on Instagram, Grande is used to dominating the platform, but adding BTS to anything kicks it up a few notches.)

Grande entered Sunday’s ceremony with five Grammy nominations: Thank U, Next was up for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, “7 Rings” was up for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance, and “Boyfriend” was up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, a nomination she shared with collaborator Social House. Grande has previously been nominated for six Grammys; she won Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener in 2019.

Along with Grande and BTS, this year’s other high-profile Grammy performers included Aerosmith and Run-DMC, Billie Eilish, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Bonnie Raitt, Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Rosalia, and more.

Hit PLAY on the video above for a taste of Grande’s Grammys performance, then grade it in our poll below and drop a comment with your full review.