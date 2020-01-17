Veronica Mars: Hulu Boss Defends That Season 4 Twist, Calls Backlash 'a Testament' to Series' Popularity

RELATED STORIES Ramy Season 2, Elle Fanning Comedy The Great Get Hulu Premiere Dates

Hulu’s top exec is standing by Veronica Mars boss Rob Thomas’ decision to… do that thing that made a bunch of fans very angry.

Speaking to reporters Friday at the Television Critics Assoc. winter press tour, the streamer’s Senior VP of Originals, Craig Erwich, addressed the incendiary Season 4 finale, which featured the death of Jason Dohring’s beloved Logan Echolls.

“That ending was Rob Thomas’ decision,” the exec said. “He has been the creator and longtime steward of that franchise. And I support the decision that he made. For me, we talk about the volume of conversation, but the other thing that [we’re] looking for is the intensity of conversation. And I think the intensity of that reaction was a testament to how much people like the show.”

Thomas addressed the backlash in late July, telling TVLine that “nothing has happened that I didn’t imagine was going to happen.” That said, the EP maintained that he had no regrets about whacking Veronica’s soul mate. “I know what the show needs to be moving forward,” he stressed. “There are not many shows about kickass detectives and their boyfriend at home. It was tough getting Logan wrapped into the story this season… There’s a reason shows end when the couple gets together. I’m not going to start doing The Thin Man. It’s not going to be Veronica and Logan solving mysteries, so what is Logan doing in the show?”

Erwich, meanwhile, sidestepped a question regarding Hulu’s decision (first reported by TVLine last fall) not to order a fifth season of the series. As we previously reported, Thomas already had a “couple ideas” for a Season 5, one of which he dubbed “very Agatha Christie-[esque],” adding, It won’t be this exactly, but some version of Murder in a Manor House. Something that is so explicitly detective-y… I want to really lean into that we are a detective show… I feel like Season 4 was the bridge season, to take us from half soap opera/half mystery show to full detective/mystery show.”