Has Veronica Mars Boss Reconsidered Season 4 Ending? 'Not Even a Little Bit'

Bad news, Marshmallows: Despite the very vocal reaction to Veronica Mars‘ Season 4 finale, Logan will not be coming back from the dead should the series get renewed.

During a Television Critics Association summer press tour event for the Hulu revival, creator Rob Thomas insisted that the fan backlash has not made him rethink the explosive ending, which saw Logan killed by a bomb. Thomas also weighed in on whether Veronica’s other loved ones will be part of a potential Season 5, and shared his message to upset fans.

TVLINE | How much have you been consuming the fan reaction? Have you been looking online, taking it in?

I have stayed completely off of Twitter. What I am reading are my Google alert headlines, and that gives me a pretty fair indication what the reaction is.

TVLINE | Fans have been very vocal about the ending, and some of them have been quite unhappy. Has any of that made you reconsider the ending?

No. Not even a little bit. I know what the show needs to be moving forward. There are not many shows about kickass detectives and their boyfriend at home. It was tough getting Logan wrapped into the story this season. Season 1 of Veronica Mars, the series regulars were all characters who I knew were part of that season’s mystery… It becomes very Murder, She Wrote if you have to start keeping the same six people wrapped up in each mystery. There’s a reason shows end when the couple gets together. I’m not going to start doing The Thin Man. It’s not going to be Veronica and Logan solving mysteries, so what is Logan doing in the show?

TVLINE | Has the response kind of hurt, to see people getting so angry about it?

Nothing has happened that I didn’t imagine was going to happen.

TVLINE | Were there any scenes that were deleted from the finale, particularly with Dick? We didn’t see him respond to his dad being killed…

Ryan [Hansen] was off shooting a movie. I would have loved to have had a fourth episode with Max Greenfield. But CBS allowed us to have him for three. Ryan, our original plan was to have him for five, but he booked a movie, so we only got him for three.

TVLINE | You’ve talked about how if there’s a Season 5, it’s going to be this almost new reinvention of the series. Will we see anybody from Veronica’s world still, like Keith or Wallace?

Yes, we will. It’s not a total reinvention. I feel like these eight episodes were a step in the direction of what it’s going to be. It is going to be pulling in a new cast of characters for each mystery. These mysteries are going to feel a lot more standalone. Mystery is going to be the focus of the show.

TVLINE | Will Neptune even be part of it?

It will definitely be a part of it. Whether the whole mystery will take place in Neptune, I’m not sure. There will be a taste of Neptune in whatever happens next.

TVLINE | Finally, what would you say to the fans who are upset? And how would you get them to watch Season 5 at this point?

If they don’t think the show will have any appeal to them without Logan, I don’t begrudge them that. That’s certainly their prerogative. I think most of the elements of the show that they’ve enjoyed will still be there in Season 5, if they want to take a look.