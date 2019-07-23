Veronica Mars Season 5: Kristen Bell Poised to Take on... Agatha Christie?!

Kristen Bell was not joking when she told TVLine earlier this month that she planned to keep doing “Veronica Mars until its Murder, She Wrote.” With Hulu’s fourth season barely a week old, series creator Rob Thomas reveals that he’s already cautiously, optimistically looking ahead to a possible Season 5.
“I have a couple ideas in my head, one of which is very Agatha Christie-[esque],” he shares. “It won’t be this exactly, but some version of Murder in a Manor House. Something that is so explicitly detective-y… I want to really lean into that we are a detective show… I feel like Season 4 was the bridge season, to take us from half soap opera/half mystery show to full detective/mystery show.”
Although Hulu has yet to officially renew Veronica Mars for a fifth season, Thomas says there have been some very preliminary discussions. “They have checked mine and Kristen’s availability moving forward,” he notes. “Bottom line: If we do good numbers for Hulu, we will be doing more [seasons] for Hulu. I think they really like the show. But I also think that they need to see that people are watching it.”
For his part, Thomas says Hulu has been an incredible partner. “I can say it was a really fun Season 4 because Hulu was digging what we did,” he says. “When a network is liking what you’re turning in it makes for a pleasant experience. And they have been incredibly enthusiastic.”