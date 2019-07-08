Kristen Bell: 'I Will Keep Doing Veronica Mars Until Everyone in Neptune Is Dead'

RELATED STORIES Veronica Mars: Your Quick Recap of Every Episode (and the Movie)

Hulu’s upcoming Veronica Mars revival will not serve as the franchise’s swan song — at least not if Kristen Bell has anything to say about it.

“I told [series creator] Rob Thomas that I will do Veronica Mars until it’s Murder, She Wrote,” the titular super-sleuth deadpans to TVLine, before adding, “I will keep doing this show until everyone in Neptune is dead. And then the big reveal [in the eventual series finale] is that Veronica‘s the criminal; she killed everyone!”

All joking aside, Bell sees “an endless life” for her alter ego, partly due to Thomas’ “commitment to reinventing the story” and also because “as long as the fans want more I will try to do it again.”

Bell, who has two young daughters with husband Dax Shepard, admits it “was a big decision to come back to the show because it’s a huge undertaking. And that means I’m going to miss a lot of [my kids’] bedtimes. But I said to myself, ‘If we can do it right, it will be worth it because Veronica will be out in the world again as an inspiration.’ I want my girls to have that. And I want people to say, as I do, ‘What would Veronica do?'”

All eight episodes of Hulu’s Veronica Mars revival (aka Season 4) will drop on July 26.