Veronica Mars Update: No Current Plans for a Season 5 at Hulu

Veronica Mars is taking a much-deserved breather.

According to series creator Rob Thomas, there have been no further discussions with Hulu about bringing Kristen Bell‘s titular (and recently widowed) sleuth back for a fifth season. That said, Thomas is not ruling out the possibility of more Veronica Mars down the line.

A Hulu spokesperson declined to comment for this story, but a source at the streamer confirms that there are no current plans to order another season. (All four seasons of Veronica Mars are currently available to stream on Hulu.)

Veronica Mars‘ eight-episode fourth season dropped in July and, while it earned mostly positive reviews from critics, it polarized fans. A season-finale twist involving the death of Jason Dohring’s beloved Logan proved particularly (and not surprisingly) incendiary.

Thomas addressed the backlash in late July, telling TVLine that “nothing has happened that I didn’t imagine was going to happen.” That said, the EP maintained that he had no regrets about whacking Veronica’s soul mate. “I know what the show needs to be moving forward,” he stressed. “There are not many shows about kickass detectives and their boyfriend at home. It was tough getting Logan wrapped into the story this season… There’s a reason shows end when the couple gets together. I’m not going to start doing The Thin Man. It’s not going to be Veronica and Logan solving mysteries, so what is Logan doing in the show?” Veronica Mars: 15 Iconic Logan Echolls Scenes

If and when a fifth season of Veronica Mars does materialize, Thomas already has a “couple ideas in my head, one of which is very Agatha Christie-[esque],” he previously told TVLine. “It won’t be this exactly, but some version of Murder in a Manor House. Something that is so explicitly detective-y… I want to really lean into that we are a detective show… I feel like Season 4 was the bridge season, to take us from half soap opera/half mystery show to full detective/mystery show.”