Ratings: Arrow Hits 13-Month Highs With 'Crisis,' Jeopardy! Ends Down

The CW’s Arrow on Tuesday night drew 1.4 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating with Part 4 of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, marking not only season highs but its best numbers since 2018’s “Elseworlds” crossover. Leading out of that, the “Crisis” finale (which was technically a special episode of Legends of Tomorrow) also did 1.4 mil and a 0.5.
TVLine readers gave the crossover an average grade of “A-.”
Elsewhere….
ABC | Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time (13.5 mil/1.9) dominated Tuesday in all measures, albeit with its lowest numbers of the four nights. Jumping ahead to 10 pm, Emergence (2.1 mil/0.3) slipped to series lows.
