Masked Singer: All the Season 2 Clues Needed to Prepare You for the Finale

And then there were three… people in really uncomfortable outfits, singing their costumed hearts out for Masked Singer glory.

It’s hard to believe, but Season 2 of Fox’s fever dream of a reality show is nearly done. This week, three of the incognito competitors hit the road over the course of two episodes.

Tuesday, Tree was cut despite an energetic performance of “The Edge of Glory;” after an unmasking, we learned she was Saturday Night Live alum Ana Gasteyer.

On Wednesday, a double elimination marked the end of the road for two more: Though Leopard gave a sultry rendition of “Hey Big Spender” and Thingamajig got into the Christmas spirit with “Winter Wonderland,” both of them were ousted from the running at the end of the episode. Leopard was revealed to be singer/songwriter Seal, and Thingamajig was revealed to be Indiana Pacers player Victor Oladipo. (Read detailed recaps here and here, and hear what Gasteyer had to say about her final hour here.)

The season finale this coming Wednesday (8/7c) will crown either Rottweiler, Fox or Flamingo the new winner. And ahead of that big moment, we’ve gathered as many clues as we could get our hands on to help you try to figure out who’s who underneath the costumes.

This is the last call for the season, so make sure to get your final guesses on the record by logging them in the comments below!