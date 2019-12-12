Ratings: SEAL Team Eyes Season High in Audience, Masked Singer Rises

CBS’ historic episode of Survivor on Wednesday drew 6.8 million total viewers and a 1.2 demo rating, holding steady week-to-week. Leading out of that, SEAL Team (5.8 mil/0.7) was steady in the demo with its fall finale while ticking up to its largest audience since Jan. 2. Closing the Eye’s night, S.W.A.T. (4.8 mil/0.6) was down a tenth.

Elsewhere on Wednesday….

FOX | The Masked Singer (6.9 mil/1.9, read recap) ticked up week-to-week, leading the night in both measures. Almost Family (2.2 mil/0.6) nearly doubled its most recent Wednesday numbers. TV's Best, Worst and Most of 2019 (Part 1)

THE CW | The fall finales of Riverdale (746K/0.2, TVLine reader grade “B-“) and Nancy Drew (745K/0.2, reader grade “A-“) each added some eyeballs while steady in the demo.

NBC | Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways (6 mil/1.0) slipped 12 percent and two tenths from Tuesday’s launch. Making It hit a season high with Wednesday’s first episode (2.9 mil/0.6), but then dipped with its actual burnoff finale (2.1 mil/0.5).

ABC | The Goldbergs (4 mil/0.8), Schooled (3 mil/0.6), Modern Family (4.3 mil/0.9), Single Parents (3.1 mil/0.6) and Stumptown (3.1 mil/0.5, TVLine reader grade “A-“) all entered the holiday break steady in the demo, with the latter three rising in audience.

